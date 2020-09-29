Barossa Valley’s Lambert Estate Joins Forces with Palmateer Wine Group

Advertisement

San Rafael, CA, September 29, 2020 — Lambert Estate Wines in Australia’s Barossa Valley has partnered with Palmateer Wine Group of San Rafael, California, to handle distribution and marketing in the U.S. Though no stranger to the U.S., Lambert Estate, looks to reinvigorate its market position with an expanded distribution network and heightened brand focus available through Palmateer Wine Group. Founded by Gordon Palmateer in 2009, Palmateer Wine Group specializes in increasing sales and visibility for family-owned wineries across the United States.

“While many distributors have de-emphasized the category, we remain bullish on the quality and value of wines from Australia. We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Lambert family on developing the market here for their beautifully crafted wines,” says Gordon Palmateer. Palmateer Wine Group’s strategy is to rebuild distribution networks, clean up alignments, and create new interest one account at a time. In addition, Jim Lambert will take on a more prominent role stateside as the Lambert family spokesperson, visiting key accounts.

Starting in 2003, U.S. businessman and transplant to Australia, Jim Lambert, literally rebuilt the estate from the ground up, replanting vines. “That hands-on commitment is reflected in the quality of the wines,” says Gordon Palmateer. In today’s market, with distributors looking for value supported by underlying volume, initial emphasis will be on Lambert Estate’s “Mustang Sally” Shiraz and “Black Sheep” Red Blend, each with an SRP of $18. “After we open doors with those two wines, we can then follow with a premium offering, such as Lambert’s “Thoroughbred” Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $33).” Another door-opener that has been especially well-received is Lambert Estate’s “The Chocolatier” (SRP $25), a singular aged tawny blended with dark chocolate.

“In light of the challenges posed by the current pandemic, Palmateer’s success in opening new accounts is especially impressive. It speaks to the fact that the 13-member Palmateer sales team has an average of 25 years’ experience in this business, and only takes on a few producers, which means you receive a lot of undivided attention,” notes a pleased Jim Lambert. New distribution has already been secured in Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida, and Texas, Washington, DC, and Maryland, with New York, California, Colorado, and North Carolina soon to follow suit.

Lambert Estate is a family-owned and -run 100-acre Barossa Valley property, with 40 acres planted to vine. Founded by U.S. transplants Jim and Pam Lambert in 2003, the wines are today made by son Kirk and wife Vanesa. The family makes “New World” wines with a signature freshness, credited to the area’s slightly higher elevation above the Barossa Valley floor. Vineyards are located on gently rolling hillsides to the west of Angaston in the foothills of the Barossa Ranges, where varying elevations (ca. 990–1,320 feet) result in an array of microclimates. https://www.lambertestate.com/

Palmateer Wine Group provides sales and marketing services to authentic, family-owned brands. Founder Gordon Palmateer and his team of experienced sales managers build momentum for their brands by collaborating with buyers, working with them in the market and keeping them focused on their brands. Palmateer Wine Group provides concierge-level service, deliberately keeping the portfolio small to provide absolute focus on a client’s goals. https://palmateerwinegroup.com/