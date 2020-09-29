Vinexpo Shanghai 2020 Goes 100% Digital with Vinexposium.Connect

Advertisement

29 September 2020 – The second Vinexpo Shanghai, taking place from 21 to 23 October, is being transformed into a 100% digital event. The current situation has made it impossible to hold a ‘brick and mortar’ event. Vinexposium is therefore seizing the opportunity to launch its new digital platform Vinexposium.Connect at Vinexpo Shanghai. It continues to adapt by capitalising on the high-level content traditionally delivered by its Academy.

Vinexposium.Connect, Vinexposium’s new digital ecosystem

With a keen sense of the needs of its clients and partners, Vinexposium is demonstrating its ability to adapt by launching Vinexposium.Connect. This will allow it to continue to provide unfailing support for trade relations and business between wine regions and international markets. Vinexposium will be rolling out a raft of interactive digital solutions in order to diversify its proposition for the global wine and spirits industry. The new range of content, officially launched by Vinexpo Shanghai, will be available online 24/7 worldwide and will address every strand of the industry through Vinexposium’s powerful network.

Vinexpo Shanghai 100% digital, maximised international coverage

Active international trade buyers with Vinexposium and members of the wine and spirits industry across-the-board will be invited to join the live sessions online (subsequently available as replays) free of charge. The new scheme prioritises Chinese wine market professionals but will expand its audience through broad-ranging promotion and content available on the Vinexposium.Connect platform.

A one-of-a-kind, high-level programme to bolster wine sales

From October 21 to 23, Vinexpo Shanghai will provide three days of total immersion with key industry players, focusing on:

…Keynote events including those orchestrated by the International Sommelier Association (ASI), featuring Marc Almert, 2019 World’s Best Sommelier, along with three internationally renowned sommeliers.

… Webinars with a grounding in highly topical issues affecting the global wine and spirits market with well-known international speakers and institutions:

An IWSR Webinar hosted by Thomas Keeling, Research Director Asia-Pacific with the IWSR (International Wine and Spirit Research) who will provide the new keys to understanding today’s, and tomorrow’s market in China.

Vinexposium webinars on the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis for the Chinese market, led by Ian Anderson Ford, Founding Partner of Nimbility, who will be joined by key players in the Chinese industry. Themes addressed will include e-commerce and restructuring distribution channels, and emerging trends.

… Wine Presentations or curated presentations that illustrate the diversity of wine regions and vineyard sites, offering a new take on wines. Producers will present their regions and their wines:

The Napa Valley will provide insight into Cabernet-Sauvignon in the Napa Valley, from the vineyard to the wine glass, curated by Gus Zhu, China’s first Master of Wine.

Wines of Chile, whose leading export market since 2018 has been China, will also take the floor.

“With Vinexposium.Connect, which we are launching at Vinexpo Shanghai, we are adapting to a very challenging environment and officially rolling out a powerful tool that can be used by industry members who need to network and source information and quality services”, comments Vinexposium CEO, Rodolphe Lameyse.

About Vinexposium

Owned jointly (50/50) by Comexposium (a global events organiser) and Vinexpo Holding (owned by the Bordeaux-Gironde chamber of commerce and industry – CCIBG), Vinexposium is the world’s leading organiser of wine and spirits trade events. Vinexposium embraces an enhanced range of high-performance events, tailored to different market segments, with a portfolio of 10 iconic and recognised events: Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, WOW! Meetings, Vinexpo New York, Vinexpo Hong Kong, WBWE Asia, Vinexpo Bordeaux, Vinexpo Shanghai, WBWE Amsterdam, as well as Vinexpo Explorer and World Wine Meetings.