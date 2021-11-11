Prowine Singapore Moves to September 2022 Dates

Advertisement

November 11th – ProWine Singapore 2022, International Trade Fair for Wines & Spirits, will move its dates from May 2022 to September 5 – 8, 2022 at the Singapore Expo. This edition will again be held concurrently with FHA-Food & Beverage, organized by Informa Markets.

The co-location of ProWine Singapore with FHA-Food & Beverage offers exhibitors and visitors many synergies across the wines, spirits, food and beverage sectors. Jointly organized by Messe Düsseldorf Asia and Informa Markets, ProWine Singapore’s move to the second-half of the year – when travel and venue capacity restrictions as well as safe distancing rules at large-scale events have lessened – will be a more opportune time to offer participants an optimal background to conduct business in Southeast Asia.

“We wanted to make this decision at the earliest opportunity since now is normally the time when we, together with participating companies, start shifting into high gear as preparations get underway. For better planning certainty for participants and with the co-location again with FHA Food & Beverage – the largest gathering of leading F&B manufacturers and brand names – the move to September will allow more time for preparations. We are looking forward to reconnecting with the wines and spirits sector and creating a one-stop sourcing and networking platform,” stated Gernot Ringling, Managing Director of Messe Düsseldorf Asia.

Attendees can look forward to a wide representation of international wine and spirit labels, technology-driven solutions, masterclasses and specially curated itineraries as well as a newly developed ancillary program at ProWine Singapore 2022.