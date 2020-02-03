Advertisement

What’s to See at Vinexpo Paris 2020

Bordeaux, 3 February 2020 – For its first edition, VINEXPO PARIS is held together with WINE PARIS from 10 to 12 February to allow buyers to optimise their business potential and to discover a broad offer representing French and international terroirs.

This is the first concrete expression of the proposed alliance between Vinexpo and Comexposium whose common objective is to become the leading global organiser of events dedicated to wines and spirits. This rapprochement is a major step forward to serve the growth of the industry and provide support to its stakeholders throughout the year and across the globe.

For the First Joint Edition in Paris, the Quality of the Exhibitors and Visitors Expected Shows the Appeal of Both Events.

As well as France, widely represented (Halls 4, 6 and 7.1), in their international hall (Hall 7.2) Vinexpo and Wine Paris will be hosting 20 countries from 60 wine-producing regions around the world: Argentina, Austria, Argentina, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, to name but a few.

2,800 exhibitors and 30,000 professionals are expected to attend the first major event in the wine and spirits sector in 2020.

Vinexpo Paris Makes Several Essential Spaces Available, Each with Their Own Identity and Organisation.

WOW!, a space dedicated to organic & biodynamic wines – Hall 7.2

Bringing together some 110 producers of labelled biodynamic or organic wines, visitors of the WOW! area will discover wines from different countries in the world: Lebanon, South Africa, Chile, Italy, Spain and Germany, along with a broad range of French wines.

BE SPIRITS, a show within the show dedicated to spirits and mixology – Hall 7.2

A hundred-odd brands will be present for the first edition of the event, showcasing spirits from the United Kingdom, Tibet, Canada, Portugal, Italy, Spain, the United States, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and France, with a very complementary offer (Cognac, gin, vodka, whisky, liqueurs, rum, mezcal…).

Visitors will discover new spirits, complete their offer, taste amazing cocktails at the Infinite Bar (“the longest cocktail bar in the world”) and perfect their knowledge during many masterclasses and conferences moderated by leading European experts.

VINEXPO ACADEMY, “a platform where wine professionals meet and exchange views” – Hall 7.2, room 4

Three major conferences will take place on Monday February 10th:

10:00 – 11:30 – IWSR conference on global trends in the wines and spirits market

12:00 – 13:30 – conference on E-commerce challenges: how to sell wine Direct To Consumers (DTC)

14:30 – 16:00 – conference on Brexit: what changes does it implies for businesses in 2020 and beyond?

The full programme is available online: program.vinexpoparis.com

Order your entry badge by clicking Here.

Vinexpo Paris and Wine Paris will take place from 10 to 12 February 2020 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

About Vinexpo

In an initiative spearheaded by the Bordeaux-Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry, VINEXPO came into being in 1981 and today is the leading events organiser in the wine and spirits sector. In 39 years, Vinexpo has gained a unique understanding of the market and gathered a huge global network of influential distributors. The brand now organises events in five cities worldwide (Bordeaux, Hong Kong, New York, Shanghai and Paris), in addition to a roadshow, Vinexpo Explorer. Every year, the group also publishes one of the most exhaustive market studies on global wine and spirits consumption: the Vinexpo/IWSR report.

Vinexpo has obtained ISO 20121 certification. Vinexpo runs a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative through a number of measures aimed at reducing its environmental impact and optimising local, social and economic benefits. Vinexpo is demonstrating its commitment to group-wide performance by ensuring its business is managed in compliance with ISO 20121 certification on “Event sustainability management systems”.

For more information, visit VinexpoParis.com