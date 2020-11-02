Prowine China 2020: Good Response Despite COVID-19

Advertisement

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, exhibitor registration for ProWine China 2020, International Trade Fair for Wines & Spirits, has been very good. Individual exhibitors will include renowned names such as Les Grands Chais de France (GCF), Schmitt Söhne and Henkell Freixenet. 14 major wine-growing nations will be represented with their own country pavilions: France (Business France), Spain (ICEX and Prodeca), Portugal (Wines of Portugal), Italy (Consorzio Vini Mantovani), Germany (Federal Ministry for Food and Agriculture), German Wine Institute (DWI), Austria (Wirtschaftskammer Österreich), Slovenia (Ministry for Agriculture, Forestry and Food), Australia (Wine Australia) and Argentina (Wines of Argentina) as well as Brazil (Apex-Brasil), Chile (Wines of Chile), the U.S. (California Wine Institute) and Japan (Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association). Due to the current travel restrictions many of these fair stands will be manned by the respective importers and/or the local representatives. ProWine China will be held from November 10 – 12, 2020 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

For the industry, the 3-day trade fair will be an important trend barometer, showing how the wine market will develop under the influence of COVID-19. Despite international travel restrictions and social distancing measures there is every indication of a successful event. The market in China is next to being sold out and most dealers are ready to place new orders for the coming year after months of hesitation. A comprehensive hygiene concept according to the authorities has been established for ProWine Asia 2020, allowing buyers from all over China to safely visit the event.

Unique Diversity of Wines and Spirits

Whether in Düsseldorf, Germany at ProWein or in Shanghai at ProWine – Chinese wines are attracting more and more attention in the sector. This year many wine-growing estates from the most important wine-growing regions will again present the diversity of Chinese wines at the stand of UP-Chinese Wine. In addition, the Yinchuan Helan Mountain Eastern Foothills Wine Industry Alliance will be presented for the first time with several wine estates from the region. Also taking part in ProWine China, for the third time, will be the market leader COFCO Great Wall.

Varied Ancillary Program

Since the start seven years ago, ProWine China has placed great emphasis on education and training and offered a varied program of events during the exhibition. This year, the ancillary program will consist of over 30 high-caliber events. Professor Li Demei will continue to chair the industry forum at ProWine China 2020 under the heading “The Effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic on Wine Consumption – Opportunity and Reaction of the Industry”. Other events will include the 3-day WSET Masterclass as well as a wide range of tasting courses at the country pavilions.. The courses will be hosted by renowned figures in the Chinese wine industry, including Lu Yang, the world’s first Chinese Master Sommelier, and Gus Zhu, the first Chinese Master of Wine. The largest blind tasting competition for sake in China will take place on the last day of ProWine Asia. For those unable to travel to Shanghai, WSET and the California Wine Institute as well as other exhibitors will stream their events live. For those unable to travel to Shanghai, WSET and the California Wine Institute as well as other exhibitors will stream their events live

For further information on visiting or exhibiting at ProWine China 2020, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America; Telephone: (312) 781-5180; E-mail: [email protected]; Visit http://www.prowinechina.com/en and www.mdna.com; Follow us on twitter at http://twitter.com/mdnachicago