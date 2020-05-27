Lawson’s Dry Hills, Marlborough’s Top Sauvignon Blanc Estate, Returns to U.S. Market

Advertisement

Lawson’s Dry Hills, one of New Zealand’s most historic wineries, is proud to announce their return to the American market. The Marlborough winery is a leading producer of sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, chardonnay and other aromatic varieties and is globally recognized as one of the region’s premier estates.

Sion Barnsley, the winery’s general manager, was excited about the announcement. “Our wines represent Marlborough’s most recognized varieties made in a classic and affordable style. We can’t wait for our wines to be in the glasses of America’s wine enthusiasts.”

The wines of Lawson’s Dry Hills were first exported to the United States in the early 2000’s and found immediate commercial success. “We are not new to the market,” observed Barnsley.

“The wines of Lawson’s Dry Hills found immediate success when we first exported our wines years ago and we know that will happen again now that we are back.” Barnsley declared that “Our first task is to re-establish the close relationships we shared with the trade, press and, most importantly, the consumers across the country who enthusiastically supported our wines in the past.”

The first container of wines has just arrived from New Zealand and are now available for sale directly to accounts in California. “The American market is very important to us,” noted Belinda Jackson, the winery sales and marketing manager. “By selling our wines directly, we will be able to provide high quality service and quickly respond to the individual needs of each account.” Plans for distribution in other states are underway.

Among the wines that just landed are the 2019 Sauvignon Blanc (SRP $18.99) which was declared to be “one of the region’s best” by noted New Zealand wine expert Michael Cooper. Also just arrived is the winery’s latest pinot noir from 2018 (SRP $24.99) that will easily find a home on wine lists.

For more information about the winery and any sales or marketing questions, please contact Belinda Jackson at [email protected].

ABOUT LAWSON’S DRY HILLS

Lawson’s Dry Hills Estate began when Ross and Barbara Lawson planted their home vineyard in 1982. Those first grapes were quickly snapped up by local wineries which prompted the Lawsons to start their own winery ten years later. Today, the winery draws fruit from across the region, including 125 acres of their own estate vineyards. Their wines have achieved international recognition at wine shows across the globe while satisfying wine critics who appreciate wines of intense character at a fair price.

The winery currently produces sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and pinot noir as well as a series of aromatic white wines made from Alsatian varietals. Small amounts of reserve wines are also made when conditions permit as well as “The Pioneer”, a series of small-lot wines sold mainly through the winery cellar door.

Among the wines imported is their gewürztraminer, a wine that has achieved a cult-like following among wine enthusiasts. Joe Czerwinski of the Wine Advocate has “been a long-time admirer of this winery’s Gewurztraminer”.

Lawson’s Dry Hills is a founding member of the Family of XII, a consortium of family-owned wineries dedicated to the promotion of New Zealand wines by developing long-term relationships through education and promotion of the collective’s artisanal philosophies. For more information on the family of XII, contact [email protected]