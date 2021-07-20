Licence IV Introduces First Fine French Wine in Cans

Advertisement

Award-Winning Sommelier Shakes Up the French Wine World by Canning High-End Wines, Including Releasing the First-Ever Muscadet in a Can Format

NEW YORK, NY (JULY 19, 2021) – Licence IV, the French wine brand made for the curious and adventurous enthusiasts who enjoy fine wine without the rules, is expanding their offerings to include French wine in cans in the United States. The company’s first canned offerings include their flagship Blanc – the first-ever Muscadet released in this format – and Rosé, both now available for purchase in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New York and Washington, and will continue to roll out in fine wine shops across the nation this year.

Licence IV – founded by French sommelier Gregory Castells – changes the idea that French wine is intimidating, and instead has developed a line of wines that are complex, yet easy to enjoy without compromising on quality and taste. All of the wines are made from small, family-owned wineries in France and selected with the same discernment adhered by legendary French wine importer, Martine’s Wines, the parent company of Licence IV.

The name itself, Licence IV, is named after the permit in France that allows cafes, restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs to serve alcohol. The official enameled placards can be found bolted to the walls of these establishments throughout France.

Blanc – A Melon de Bourgogne from the banks of the eastern Loire Valley, this will be the first-ever Muscadet offered in cans. Featuring aromas of freshly cut grass, salty lime zest and gun flint, the palate is vibrant and refreshing whilst the mid palate is dry and reminiscent of citrus and oyster shells with an herbal, saline finish. It is best paired with oysters and clams, mouthwatering with marcona almonds, salted butter, bread and anchovies and fantastic with fresh chevre.

Rosé – A Grenache (80%) and Merlot (20%) blend made from organically grown grapes in Provence. Rosé features notes of blood orange, fresh strawberries and pink peonies on the nose, with a fruit forward and bright palate, aerial with notes of strawberries and pomegranate. It finishes fresh and light, calling for another glass. Paired perfectly with caprese salad, charcuterie or marinated octopus, but especially by itself.

Licence IV’s red wine, Rouge, is a Grenache (85%) and Syrah (15%) blend from Valréas in the Southern Rhône. Rouge is currently available in 1 liter bottles, and will be available in cans in 2022.

“Canned beverages are thriving in the U.S. market, and we’re excited to be breaking into that category with our canned wines”, said Licence IV President and Owner, Gregory Castells. “We want to offer fine wine and make it accessible and approachable for anyone who savors experiences that bring people together. We consider taking it easy to be something taken seriously at Licence IV.”

Gregory Castells, a native of Provence, started Licence IV as part of his ongoing pursuit for a life replete with delicious wine and food. Trained at the Escoffier Restaurant School and Tain L’Hermitage Sommelier School, Gregory went on to develop the wine program at Gordon Ramsay’s Petrus in London and became head sommelier at the world-famous Thomas Keller’s French Laundry in Napa Valley. In 2012, Martine Saunier hand-selected him to succeed her at Martine’s Wines, a legendary national importer and wholesaler of fine wines. Gregory runs Martine’s with his partner and CEO, Kate Laughlin, and travels often to France and beyond to seek out top quality wines for tables and shelves across the United States.

Licence IV first debuted in 2017, with the first offerings of Blanc, Rosé and Rouge in 1 liter screw cap bottles. Licence IV Wines are nationally available in 1 liter format with SRP $21.99 and in 250ml cans with SRP $23.99 (four-pack) and SRP $5.99 (single). For more information about the wines and where to purchase, visit www.licenceivwine.com and follow on Instagram at @licenceivwine.