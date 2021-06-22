Pernod Ricard USA Supports Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation’s DE&I Mission with a $82,500 Donation

Advertisement

Applications for the Foundation’s Scholarships are Open through June 30

June 22, 2021 (New York, NY) – In support of Women of the Vine & Spirits’ mission to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive era for the wine, beer and spirits industry, Pernod Ricard USA, a Platinum Corporate Member of Women of the Vine & Spirits, has donated a generous $82,500 to the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation, Ltd. 501(c)3, the charitable arm of the global membership organization.

The Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation provides scholarships for the purpose of helping women advance their careers in the food, wine, spirits, beer, and hospitality industries through education, leadership, and professional development. The Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation was established in 2017 and since its inception has awarded 99 women with a combined total of more than $260,000 in scholarships and awards.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to create a more inclusive industry and society, Pernod Ricard USA is proud to donate to the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation and its dedication to providing opportunities to help womxn advance in their careers,” said Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Lani Montoya. “We are thrilled that our donation will be able to help so many people achieve educational milestones and expand their professional development.”

“The Foundation is key to supporting our mission of DE&I because it propels the equity component, giving more people a fair and impartial opportunity for continued education and financial resources to attain professional or personal development,” said Founder & CEO of Women of the Vine & Spirits and President of Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation, Deborah Brenner. “We are so thankful for Pernod Ricard’s incredible gift and generosity as an Advocate Donor to the Foundation. With this donation, the Foundation can award more scholarships to deserving candidates, especially at a time that the industry is recovering from a very challenging year.”

With scholarship applications open until June 30, those interested in applying are encouraged to visit the Foundation webpage to review the various opportunities available. The Foundation provides annual scholarships and awards to those interested in continuing their personal and professional development and education for careers within the food, wine/spirits, and hospitality sectors.

Made possible through donations like Pernod Ricard USA’s, this year, the nonprofit will award scholarships to qualified applicants across four categories, which include Professional & Leadership Development, Student Educational, Continuing Education and Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Scholarships. An additional four scholarships categories are being made possible through the “Women Behind the Wine Educational Fund” supported by Patron Donor, E. & J. Gallo Winery. Those scholarship categories include Master Sommelier, Masters of Wine, Elizabeth Smyth Student and Fuel Your Dreams.

For additional information about Foundation scholarship opportunities or to apply visit womenofthevine.com/ foundation .

The Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation, Ltd. 501(c)(3) is looking for donations to award scholarships in 2021 and 2022. To donate, and learn more about donor levels and benefits visit womenofthevine.com/ foundation or contact Executive Director, Tara Davey at [email protected].

2021 Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation Donors

Patron ($100,000+): E. & J. Gallo Winery; Advocate ($35,000-$99,999): Pernod Ricard USA; Benefactor ($15,000-$34,999): Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Beam Suntory, Skrewball Spirits; Affiliate ($5,000-$14,999): Republic National Distributing Company, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Vintage Wine Estates, Cycles Gladiator, Riboli Family Wines; Supporter ($1,000-$4,999): Scott Laboratories, Inc., Coravin, Gabriel-Glas, Grounded World.

About the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation

The Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation, Ltd. 501(c)(3) is the charitable arm of Women of the Vine & Spirits. The Foundation provides scholarships and awards for the purpose of helping women advance their careers in the food, wine, spirits, beer, or hospitality industries through education, leadership, and professional development, as well as fostering gender diversity and talent development across the industry at large. For more information, please visit womenofthevine.com/ foundation .

About Women of the Vine & Spirits

Women of the Vine & Spirits is the leading membership organization, worldwide, dedicated to boldly pushing the wine, beer and spirits industry toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive era that empowers all to succeed. Our members connect through our global network and collaborate across all industry sectors. We provide our members with benefits that include education, training, mentorship, and networking as well as tools, services and resources toward DE&I, and personal and business development. For more information, please visit womenofthevine.com.