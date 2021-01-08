Wine Institute Reiterates Support for Elimination of Wine Tariffs

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — One year ago, Wine Institute joined with Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins (CEEV) to call for the complete removal of all tariffs on wine (“zero for zero”) and to reiterate the universal industry support for the “wine for wine” principle. However, because of the ongoing dispute over civil aviation subsidies, the U.S. Trade Representative recently made an announcement stating that additional tariffs will be levied on wines from France and Germany beginning Jan.12. In response, Wine Institute reiterates its commitment to advocating for the elimination all wine tariffs and for wine not to be targeted in disputes that do not involve wine.

“Tariffs only serve to restrict the growth of the transatlantic wine trade and limit U.S. wine exports,” said Bobby Koch, President and CEO of Wine Institute. “This dispute has absolutely nothing to do with wine and we call on the U.S. and EU to urgently redouble their efforts to reach an agreement that removes these harmful tariffs.”

More information on Wine Institute and CEEV’s Statement of Principle on Trade can be found here.