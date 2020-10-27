Vinexpo New York 2021 Edition Cancelled Due to Ongoing Risks of COVID-19

Advertisement

PORTLAND, Maine – October 27, 2020 – Diversified Communications and Vinexposium, organizers of Vinexpo New York, the premier wine and spirits trade event in North America, today announced its exhibition scheduled for February 3-4, 2021 at Manhattan’s Jacob K. Javits Center has been cancelled, due to the ongoing risks of COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the lifting of travel restrictions and bans on large gatherings.

The trade-only event will resume in 2022 with the goal of reuniting the industry while providing a more safe, productive, and enjoyable in-person gathering in accordance with state, city, and venue guidelines.

“As show organizers of an international trade event which draws thousands of attendees from across North America and exhibitors from all corners of the world, it became evident that a live event of our kind would not be possible in February.” said Beckie Kier, event director of Vinexpo New York. “We are now planning for the 2022 edition, while continuing to support our industry members with resources and tools to help them conduct business during these challenging times.”

Since this year’s edition, held March 2-3, show organizers have produced free monthly webinars focusing on the outlook within the community and featuring industry leaders. Most recently the Vinexpo New York team launched a new five-part educational series in partnership with the Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University. The series focuses on strategies and resources for brands looking to enter and expand in the US market.

Kier added, “While we are disappointed that we must wait to meet again in person, we believe this decision is in the best interests of our community and partners. We look forward to producing a successful and safe event in 2022.”

“In the light of the pandemic situation and its current spread, it is a reasonable and wise decision to cancel this most awaited event in New York. It is an unfortunate step backwards, but I have no doubt that the rebound will be much higher in 2022. Together with the team of Diversified Communications, we are already looking forward to it and I have a lot of hope for the future,” concluded Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

More information regarding the 2022 event will be announced in the coming months.

Stay Up-to-Date

Get the latest news and learn more about webinars and the educational series by subscribing to Vinexpo New York emails. Be sure to follow Vinexpo New York on Facebook.

About Vinexposium

Owned jointly by Comexposium and Vinexpo Holding, Vinexposium is the world’s leading organiser of wine and spirits trade events. Vinexposium embraces an enhanced range of high-performance events, tailored to different market segments, with a portfolio of 10 iconic and recognised events: Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, WOW! Meetings, Vinexpo New York, Vinexpo Hong Kong, WBWE Asia, Vinexpo Bordeaux, Vinexpo Shanghai, WBWE Amsterdam, as well as Vinexpo Explorer and World Wine Meetings. www.vinexposium.com

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.divcom.com