Whitecliff Wines of New Zealand Launches in U.S.

Advertisement

San Rafael, Calif. (March 25, 2020) – Whitecliff Wines, owned by one of the top, family-owned wine companies in New Zealand, is making its U.S. debut this spring with the introduction of Whitecliff Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir in select markets around the country. Palmateer Wine Group of San Rafael, California, is handling U.S. sales and marketing for Whitecliff.

Founded in 1990 by brothers David and Mark Mason, Whitecliff draws on the Masons’ extensive vineyard holdings in Marlborough and Hawke’s Bay to deliver wines of notable quality and consistency. The first U.S. releases, a 2019 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ($16) and a 2019 Marlborough Pinot Noir ($20), showcase the full-flavored, vibrant and approachable style that is the hallmark of Whitecliff wines.

“Whitecliff is well-positioned for the U.S. market with its flavor profile, consistency and price,” noted David Mason. “These are quintessential New Zealand wines with beautiful, pure flavors, an easy-drinking style and exceptional value. They are backed by our family’s extensive vineyard resources and a long record of achievement in New Zealand winemaking.”

Whitecliff is named for the dramatic white cliffs along the river that borders the original vineyard site on the family estate. With more than 1,700 acres of vineyard in Marlborough, the Mason family has an invaluable source for top-quality wine grapes. Winemaker Kel Dixon notes that “diurnal variation is the key to Marlborough’s unique fruit intensity and Whitecliff’s varietal expression.” He and the winery’s viticultural team have access to grapes from four sub-regions of Marlborough and extensive knowledge and experience with each of their vineyards, which ensures consistent quality.

“We focus on quality, but we’re not into pretentiousness,” says David Mason. “Great wine should be enjoyed with friends, family and food – it’s why we started Whitecliff and it’s still what excites us.”

Additional information is at whitecliffwines.com. U.S. trade inquires can be directed to Palmateer Wine Group at 415-306-1760 or [email protected].