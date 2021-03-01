Winebow Imports Welcomes Villa Maria Estate to Portfolio

Advertisement

Richmond, VA – March 1, 2021 – Winebow Imports is delighted to welcome New Zealand’s iconic Villa Maria Estate to its portfolio, effective today, becoming the winery’s exclusive import representative in the U.S.

“We are thrilled and honored to partner with Villa Maria Estate. Their well-documented achievements and category leadership have earned them an outstanding reputation as pioneers in New Zealand wine,” said Ian Downey, Executive Vice President of Winebow Imports. “Villa Maria’s guiding principles are always pointing toward positive change. Their longstanding commitment to the relationship between responsible stewardship, community, and quality resonates strongly in today’s market. We look forward to growing this renowned brand.”

Villa Maria was founded by Sir George Fistonich in 1961, when the wine industry in New Zealand was in its infancy. From the very beginning, Villa Maria set itself apart by focusing on quality. A unique emphasis on site location, meticulous vineyard management, careful grape selection, and innovative winemaking made it possible for Villa Maria to produce exceptional wines never seen before from New Zealand.

A founding member of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand in 1997, Villa Maria has also played a leading role in sustainability, placing the well-being of the land, people, and the community at the core of its long-term vision. Building on its commitment through a multitude of initiatives over the years, Villa Maria plans to convert 100% of its company vineyards to be managed organically by 2030, reduce its carbon emissions by 50% per bottle of wine, and achieve zero waste to landfill by 2025.

“Producing world-class wines with the utmost respect for our very special terroir is at the heart of everything we do,” said Matthew Deller MW, Villa Maria’s Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer. “We are excited to embark on this new chapter with the Winebow Imports team, who share our passion for fine wine and our vision for the future. Through our new partnership, all of us at Villa Maria look forward to taking our business in the U.S. to new heights.”

Winebow Imports will carry the following from Villa Maria:

Private Bin – Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Hawkes Bay Rosé, Marlborough Pinot Noir, and Bubbly Sauvignon Blanc

Esk Valley – Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Gimblett Gravels Merlot-Cabernet-Malbec, and Hawkes Bay Chardonnay

EarthGarden – Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Marlborough Pinot Noir, from Villa Maria’s organic vineyards

Reserve – Wairau Valley Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc* and Marlborough Pinot Noir

Single Vineyard – Taylors Pass Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Taylors Pass Marlborough Pinot Noir

Icon – Ngakirikiri Gimblett Gravels Cabernet Sauvignon

*Arriving in November 2021

About Winebow Imports

Winebow Imports has been an industry leader for over 40 years, representing some of the most esteemed properties from both prominent and emerging growing areas around the world. A national importer known for cultivating lasting relationships with extraordinary wine families who are dedicated to their unique regions, Winebow Imports continues to balance its impressive growth with a culture of specialization and excellence. For more information, please go to www.winebow.com/imports.