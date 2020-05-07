You Can Now Take a Virtual Wine Tour of Bordeaux from Your Own Home

You Can Now Take a Virtual Wine Tour of Bordeaux from Your...

You can now enjoy a virtual road trip of Bordeaux’s vineyards, all from the comfort of your home.

Luxury wine travel specialists Wine Paths have developed a virtual wine road trip which will transport wine enthusiasts to the chateaux of Bordeaux, where the expert owners and sommeliers will guide participants through a live visit of the estate and wine tasting.

The virtual visit and tasting experiences will be held on the Wine Paths Facebook page.

The first stop on the virtual road trip will be Château Malartic-Lagravière, a Classified Growth in the Pessac-Léognan appellation.

This will be a favourite for red wine aficionados, as the château owner will explore the similarities and differences between the red wine from their Malartic château and that from their other estate, DiamAndes in Argentina. This will be a virtual recreation of the Discovering Grape Varieties tasting session offered through Wine Paths.

The virtual wine visits and tasting experiences will include a tour of the château, including the outdoor grounds and the wine cellar, followed by a specially themed wine tasting.

Wine Paths encourage participants to purchase the wine for the tasting beforehand so they can join in on the tasting experience. Wine Paths are able to assist participants in purchasing wine either direct from the châteaux or from an online wine merchant.

The owners or CEO’s will be answering questions live from participants as they go through the virtual wine tour and tasting experience.

The first live wine tasting session will be held on Thursday 14th May at 11am ET or 5pm GMT+2, with sessions continuing weekly.

The second virtual experience will be hosted from Château Kirwan in Margaux on Tuesday 19th May, and the third from Château Ferrand in Saint-Emillion on Thursday 28th May, with more details of these tastings and all future virtual tasting experiences to be released.

Future developments to the virtual tasting experience will include Italian wine tasting in June and a progression into the world of spirits, due to take place in June also.

www.winepaths.com